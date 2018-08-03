WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
The Great Gatsby

Featured Great Literature

Nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read.

The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s third book, stands as the supreme achievement of his career.

First published in 1925, this quintessential novel of the Jazz Age has been acclaimed by generations of readers. The story of the mysteriously wealthy Jay Gatsby and his love for the beautiful Daisy Buchanan, of lavish parties on Long Island at a time when The New York Times noted “gin was the national drink and sex the national obsession,” it is an exquisitely crafted tale of America in the 1920s.” 

WRBH’s Great Literature program airs Monday through Friday at 10AM. Your reader for this book is Rosanna Shepherd and the music used in the open and close is: 

The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Slavery in America

Featured Non-Fiction: "Beautifully written . . . A tour de force."—Chronicle of Higher Education" Since the time of Columbus, Indian slavery was illegal in much of the American continent. Yet, as Andrés Reséndez illuminates in his myth-shattering The Other Slavery, it was practiced for centuries as an open secret. There was no abolitionist movement to protect the

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States.

