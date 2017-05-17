WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
The Fifth Season

The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin book coverFEATURED BOOK OFF THE SHELF:

WINNER OF THE HUGO AWARD FOR BEST NOVEL 2016

This is the way the world ends…for the last time.

A season of endings has begun.

It starts with the great red rift across the heart of the world’s sole continent, spewing ash that blots out the sun.

It starts with death, with a murdered son and a missing daughter.

It starts with betrayal, and long dormant wounds rising up to fester.

This is the Stillness, a land long familiar with catastrophe, where the power of the earth is wielded as a weapon. And where there is no mercy. ” (via Amazon.com)

 
WRBH’s Book Off The Shelf program airs every Monday through Friday at 2:30PM and again at 10:30PM. Your reader for this book is Candice Huber and the music used in the open and close is: 
 
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMGu7LO0Pak 

Leave a reply

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

FEATURED Y.A. LITERATURE: “Harry Potter has never been the star of a Quidditch team, scoring points while riding a broom far above the ground. He knows no spells, has never helped to hatch a dragon, and has never worn a cloak of invisibility. All he knows is a miserable life with the Dursleys, his horrible

