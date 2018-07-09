WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
The Awakening Land Trilogy: The Town

The Town book coverFEATURED GREAT LITERATURE:

“In this superb novel—the longest Mr. Richter has written—Sayward, the eldest daughter of Worth and Jary Luckett, completes her mission and lives to see the transition of her family and her friends, American pioneers, from the ways of the wilderness to the ways of civilization.

Here is the tumultuous story of the Lucketts, an American family born in the wilderness, grown to face the changing ways of America during the turmoil that was the first half of the nineteenth century.

The Trees began the story of Worth and Jary, a wild and woodsfaring family who lived a roaming life, pushing ever westward as the frontier advanced and as new settlements threatened their isolation.

How young Sayward and her family, facing the realization that the forests had become fields and settlements, took up the arduous task of tilling the Ohio soil was the story continued in The Fields.

But The Town is a much bigger book in every way than its predecessors; it is in fact a major literary event and with them comprises a great American epic.” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Great Literature program airs Monday through Friday at 10AM and again at 1AM. Your reader for this book is Lynn Lonsdale. 

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States.

