Take The WRBH Listener Feedback Survey For A Chance To Win Two Tickets To The Annual “A Blind Taste” Gala

Over the summer, WRBH will be conducting an online survey (embedded below) and collecting responses from our listeners to help us better formulate our programming and scheduling to their needs. By taking this survey, participants will be automatically entered into a raffle to win two tickets to WRBH’s annual “A Blind Taste” gala which is held at La Petite Grocery on Monday, September 18th. Winners will be notified at the end of July.
Your station performs a WONDERFUL service!!! THANKS!!!
Thanks so much! If there’s any other thoughts you’d like to share, please let us know.
I think you all do a great service to this area, and I like knowing that if Charles and I are traveling, we can reach WRBH and a taste of home by streaming 88.3FM. As a volunteer reader, I feel especially privileged to be a part of this service to the public.