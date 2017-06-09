WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Take The WRBH Listener Feedback Survey For A Chance To Win Two Tickets To The Annual “A Blind Taste” Gala

Graphic which reads "WRBH Listener Feedback Survey"

Over the summer, WRBH will be conducting an online survey (embedded below) and collecting responses from our listeners to help us better formulate our programming and scheduling to their needs. By taking this survey, participants will be automatically entered into a raffle to win two tickets to WRBH’s annual “A Blind Taste” gala which is held at La Petite Grocery on Monday, September 18th. Winners will be notified at the end of July. 

3 Responses to Take The WRBH Listener Feedback Survey For A Chance To Win Two Tickets To The Annual "A Blind Taste" Gala

  2. I think you all do a great service to this area, and I like knowing that if Charles and I are traveling, we can reach WRBH and a taste of home by streaming 88.3FM. As a volunteer reader, I feel especially privileged to be a part of this service to the public.

    Reply

Leave a reply

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States.

