Rae Sara Mayer: Our WRBH Volunteer of the Month for March 2019

Looking back at her volunteer audition sheet from 1990, I found only one note in the section for staff comments on her recording, “Perfect. Give her a call!” That’s a sentiment about Rae Sarah Mayer that holds true to this day. We’re incredibly happy to have her as a volunteer and appreciate all the years of service– and Saints commentary– she’s blessed us with during that time. Below is a short Q&A she did that you can check out to learn a little bit more about her:

1. Why did you start volunteering for WRBH and what keeps you here? How long have you been reading for WRBH?

Love to read & wanted to do it for people who can’t .

2. What was your favorite thing you’ve read for us?

On The Town

3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about New Orleans?

Favorite is the culture. Least favorite, dealing with bad streets & S&WB

4. Which living person do you most admire?

My husband

5. If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

My dog. She is very spoiled

6. What is your most treasured possession?

My family

7. Who are your favorite writers?

James Patterson, John Grisham, Daniel Silva, John Sanford



***

