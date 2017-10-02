New Schedule Launches on Monday (Full Schedule Included)

WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
New Schedule Launches on Monday

The time is here! Here is your new WRBH weekly schedule: 

 

MONDAY

Best Seller Non-Fiction 6AM – 7AM

Newspaper of the Air 7AM – 9AM

Best Seller Fiction 9AM – 10AM

Great Literature 10AM – 11AM

The Magazine Rack 11AM – 12PM

News@Noon 12PM – 12:30PM

Weekly Magazine: Time Magazine 12:30PM – 1:30PM

Book Off The Shelf 1:30PM – 2PM

Christian Science Monitor 2PM – 3PM

Public Affairs 3PM – 3:30PM

On The Town 3:30PM – 4PM

Best Seller Non-Fiction (Replay) 4PM – 5PM

Wall Street Journal 5PM – 6PM

Weekly Magazine: Time Magazine (Replay) 6PM – 7PM

Serenity (Replay) 7PM – 7:30PM

Y.A. Literature 7:30PM – 8PM

The Magazine Rack (Replay) 8PM – 9PM

Figure of Speech (Replay) 9PM – 9:30PM

Biographies 9:30PM – 10PM

Best Seller Fiction (Replay) 10PM – 11PM

Monday Mystery 11PM – 12AM

Old Time Radio 12AM – 1AM

Great Literature (Replay) 1AM – 2AM

Christian Science Monitor (Replay) 2AM – 3AM

Book Off The Shelf (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM

Figure of Speech (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM

Weekly Magazine: Time Magazine (Replay) 4AM – 5AM

The Magazine Rack (Replay) 5AM – 6AM

 

TUESDAY

Best Seller Non-Fiction 6AM – 7AM

Newspaper of the Air 7AM – 9AM

Best Seller Fiction 9AM – 10AM

Great Literature 10AM – 11AM

The Magazine Rack 11AM – 12PM

News@Noon 12PM – 12:30PM

Weekly Magazine: People Magazine 12:30PM – 1:30PM

Book Off The Shelf 1:30PM – 2PM

New Horizons 2PM – 2:30PM

The Lens 2:30PM – 3PM

The Music Show 3PM – 3:30PM

On The Town 3:30PM – 4PM

Best Seller Non-Fiction (Replay) 4PM – 5PM

Wall Street Journal 5PM – 6PM

Weekly Magazine: People Magazine (Replay) 6PM – 7PM

New Horizons (Replay) 7PM – 7:30PM

Y.A. Literature 7:30PM – 8PM

The Magazine Rack (Replay) 8PM – 9PM

Make It Work 9PM – 9:30PM

Biographies 9:30PM – 10PM

Best Seller Fiction (Replay) 10PM – 11PM

Tales of Terror 11PM – 12AM

Old Time Radio 12AM – 1AM

Great Literature (Replay) 1AM – 2AM

WRBH: After Dark (Replay) 2AM – 3AM

Book Off The Shelf (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM

Make It Work (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM

Weekly Magazine: People Magazine (Replay) 4AM – 5AM

The Magazine Rack (Replay) 5AM – 6AM

 

WEDNESDAY  

Best Seller Non-Fiction 6AM – 7AM

Newspaper of the Air 7AM – 9AM

Best Seller Fiction 9AM – 10AM

Great Literature 10AM – 11AM

The Magazine Rack 11AM – 12PM

News@Noon 12PM – 12:30PM

Weekly Magazine: Newsweek 12:30PM – 1:30PM

Book Off The Shelf 1:30PM – 2PM

Business Section 2PM – 2:30PM

Gambit 2:30PM – 3PM

NOLA By Mouth 3PM – 3:30PM

On The Town 3:30PM – 4PM

Best Seller Non-Fiction (Replay) 4PM – 5PM

Wall Street Journal 5PM – 6PM

Weekly Magazine: Newsweek (Replay) 6PM – 7PM

Gambit (Replay) 7PM – 7:30PM

Y.A. Literature 7:30PM – 8PM

The Magazine Rack (Replay) 8PM – 9PM

$$ and Sense 9PM – 9:30PM

Biographies 9:30PM – 10PM

Best Seller Fiction (Replay) 10PM – 11PM

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour 11PM – 12AM

Old Time Radio 12AM – 1AM

Great Literature (Replay) 1AM – 2AM

Short Stories (Replay) 2AM – 3AM

Book Off The Shelf (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM

$$ and Sense (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM

Weekly Magazine: Newsweek (Replay) 4AM – 5AM

The Magazine Rack (Replay) 5AM – 6AM

 

THURSDAY  

Best Seller Non-Fiction 6AM – 7AM

Newspaper of the Air 7AM – 9AM

Best Seller Fiction 9AM – 10AM

Great Literature 10AM – 11AM

The Magazine Rack 11AM – 12PM

News@Noon 12PM – 12:30PM

Weekly Magazine: Sports Illustrated 12:30PM – 1:30PM

Book Off The Shelf 1:30PM – 2PM

Grey Matters 2PM – 2:30PM

Psychology 2:30PM – 3PM

The Writer’s Forum 3PM – 3:30PM

On The Town 3:30PM – 4PM

Best Seller Non-Fiction (Replay) 4PM – 5PM

Wall Street Journal 5PM – 6PM

Weekly Magazine: Sports Illustrated (Replay) 6PM – 7PM

Psychology (Replay) 7PM – 7:30PM

Y.A. Literature 7:30PM – 8PM

The Magazine Rack (Replay) 8PM – 9PM

Grey Matters (Replay) 9PM – 9:30PM

Biographies 9:30PM – 10PM

Best Seller Fiction (Replay) 10PM – 11PM

Thrilling Thursday 11PM – 12AM

Old Time Radio 12AM – 1AM

Great Literature (Replay) 1AM – 2AM

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour (Replay) 2AM – 3AM

Book Off The Shelf (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM

Grey Matters (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM

Weekly Magazine: Sports Illustrated (Replay) 4AM – 5AM

The Magazine Rack (Replay) 5AM – 6AM

 

FRIDAY 

Best Seller Non-Fiction 6AM – 7AM

Newspaper of the Air 7AM – 9AM

Best Seller Fiction 9AM – 10AM

Great Literature 10AM – 11AM

Makin’ Groceries 11AM – 12PM

News@Noon 12PM – 12:30PM

Weekly Magazine: Entertainment Weekly 12:30PM – 1:30PM

Book Off The Shelf 1:30PM – 2PM

Staff Picks Show 2PM – 3PM

The Moviegoer 3PM – 3:30PM

On The Town 3:30PM – 4PM

Best Seller Non-Fiction (Replay) 4PM – 5PM

Wall Street Journal 5PM – 6PM

Weekly Magazine: Entertainment Weekly (Replay) 6PM – 7PM

The Moviegoer (Replay) 7PM – 7:30PM

Y.A. Literature 7:30PM – 8PM

Makin’ Groceries (Replay) 8PM – 9PM

Book Reviews 9PM – 9:30PM

Biographies 9:30PM – 10PM

Best Seller Fiction (Replay) 10PM – 11PM

Weird & Wonderful 11PM – 12AM

Old Time Radio 12AM – 1AM

Great Literature (Replay) 1AM – 2AM

Military History (Replay) 2AM – 3AM

Book Off The Shelf (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM

Book Reviews (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM

Weekly Magazine: Entertainment Weekly (Replay) 4AM – 5AM

The Magazine Rack (Replay) 5AM – 6AM

 

SATURDAY

The Magazine Rack (Replay) 6AM – 7AM

Going Green (Replay) 7AM – 7:30AM

Weekend Workout 7:30AM – 8AM

Children’s Stories 8AM – 8:30AM

Children’s Magazine 8:30AM – 9AM

Newspaper of the Air 9AM – 11AM

Makin’ Groceries (Replay) 11AM – 12PM

NOLA by Mouth (Replay) 12PM – 12:30PM

Lagniappe 12:30PM – 1PM

The Moviegoer (Replay) 1PM – 1:30PM

Crescent City Chronicles 1:30PM – 2:30PM

The Lift 2:30PM – 3PM

Figure of Speech 3PM – 3:30PM

The Lens (Replay) 3:30PM – 4PM

Wall Street Journal: Weekend Edition 4PM – 5PM

Staff Picks Show (Replay) 5PM – 6PM

Lagniappe (Replay) 6PM – 6:30PM

Healthways 6:30PM – 7PM

The Music Rewind 7PM – 8PM

Short Stories 8PM – 9PM

Bits & Bytes 9PM – 9:30PM

Make It Work (Replay) 9:30PM – 10PM

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour (Replay) 10PM – 11PM

WRBH: After Dark 11PM – 12AM

Vintage Radio 12AM – 1:30AM

The Moviegoer (Replay) 1:30AM – 2AM

The Lens (Replay) 2AM – 2:30AM

NOLA By Mouth (Replay) 2:30AM – 3AM

Public Affairs (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM

Healthways (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM

Short Stories (Replay) 4AM – 5AM

Wall Street Journal: Weekend Edition (Replay) 5AM – 6AM

 

SUNDAY

The Magazine Rack (Replay) 6AM – 7AM

Serenity 7AM – 7:30AM

Creature Feature 7:30AM – 8AM

Public Affairs (Replay) 8AM – 8:30AM

The Writer’s Forum (Replay) 8:30AM – 9AM

Newspaper of the Air 9AM – 11AM

Comics 11AM – 11:30AM

The Sunday Satire 11:30AM – 12PM

The Music Show (Replay) 12PM – 12:30PM

Bits & Bytes (Replay) 12:30PM – 1PM

Book Reviews (Replay) 1PM – 1:30PM

Crescent City Chronicles (Replay) 1:30PM – 2:30PM

Grey Matters (Replay) 2:30PM – 3PM

Make It Work (Replay) 3PM – 3:30PM

Going Green 3:30PM – 4PM

Wall Street Journal: Weekend Edition (Replay) 4PM – 5PM

La Voix d’Haiti 5PM – 6PM

Spanish Literature 6PM – 7PM

Vietnamese Show 7PM – 8PM

Military History 8PM – 9PM

The New Yorker 9PM – 10PM

The Traveler 10PM – 11PM

Monday Mystery (Replay) 11PM – 12AM

Vintage Radio 12AM – 1:30AM

Weird & Wonderful (Replay) 1:30AM – 2:30AM

The Writer’s Forum (Replay) 2:30AM – 3AM

The Music Show (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM

Book Reviews (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM

La Voix d’Haiti (Replay) 4AM – 5AM

Wall Street Journal: Weekend Edition (Replay) 5AM – 6AM

 

Oct 02, 2017
