New Schedule Launches on Monday (Full Schedule Included)

The time is here! Here is your new WRBH weekly schedule:
MONDAY
Best Seller Non-Fiction 6AM – 7AM
Newspaper of the Air 7AM – 9AM
Best Seller Fiction 9AM – 10AM
Great Literature 10AM – 11AM
The Magazine Rack 11AM – 12PM
News@Noon 12PM – 12:30PM
Weekly Magazine: Time Magazine 12:30PM – 1:30PM
Book Off The Shelf 1:30PM – 2PM
Christian Science Monitor 2PM – 3PM
Public Affairs 3PM – 3:30PM
On The Town 3:30PM – 4PM
Best Seller Non-Fiction (Replay) 4PM – 5PM
Wall Street Journal 5PM – 6PM
Weekly Magazine: Time Magazine (Replay) 6PM – 7PM
Serenity (Replay) 7PM – 7:30PM
Y.A. Literature 7:30PM – 8PM
The Magazine Rack (Replay) 8PM – 9PM
Figure of Speech (Replay) 9PM – 9:30PM
Biographies 9:30PM – 10PM
Best Seller Fiction (Replay) 10PM – 11PM
Monday Mystery 11PM – 12AM
Old Time Radio 12AM – 1AM
Great Literature (Replay) 1AM – 2AM
Christian Science Monitor (Replay) 2AM – 3AM
Book Off The Shelf (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM
Figure of Speech (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM
Weekly Magazine: Time Magazine (Replay) 4AM – 5AM
The Magazine Rack (Replay) 5AM – 6AM
TUESDAY
Best Seller Non-Fiction 6AM – 7AM
Newspaper of the Air 7AM – 9AM
Best Seller Fiction 9AM – 10AM
Great Literature 10AM – 11AM
The Magazine Rack 11AM – 12PM
News@Noon 12PM – 12:30PM
Weekly Magazine: People Magazine 12:30PM – 1:30PM
Book Off The Shelf 1:30PM – 2PM
New Horizons 2PM – 2:30PM
The Lens 2:30PM – 3PM
The Music Show 3PM – 3:30PM
On The Town 3:30PM – 4PM
Best Seller Non-Fiction (Replay) 4PM – 5PM
Wall Street Journal 5PM – 6PM
Weekly Magazine: People Magazine (Replay) 6PM – 7PM
New Horizons (Replay) 7PM – 7:30PM
Y.A. Literature 7:30PM – 8PM
The Magazine Rack (Replay) 8PM – 9PM
Make It Work 9PM – 9:30PM
Biographies 9:30PM – 10PM
Best Seller Fiction (Replay) 10PM – 11PM
Tales of Terror 11PM – 12AM
Old Time Radio 12AM – 1AM
Great Literature (Replay) 1AM – 2AM
WRBH: After Dark (Replay) 2AM – 3AM
Book Off The Shelf (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM
Make It Work (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM
Weekly Magazine: People Magazine (Replay) 4AM – 5AM
The Magazine Rack (Replay) 5AM – 6AM
WEDNESDAY
Best Seller Non-Fiction 6AM – 7AM
Newspaper of the Air 7AM – 9AM
Best Seller Fiction 9AM – 10AM
Great Literature 10AM – 11AM
The Magazine Rack 11AM – 12PM
News@Noon 12PM – 12:30PM
Weekly Magazine: Newsweek 12:30PM – 1:30PM
Book Off The Shelf 1:30PM – 2PM
Business Section 2PM – 2:30PM
Gambit 2:30PM – 3PM
NOLA By Mouth 3PM – 3:30PM
On The Town 3:30PM – 4PM
Best Seller Non-Fiction (Replay) 4PM – 5PM
Wall Street Journal 5PM – 6PM
Weekly Magazine: Newsweek (Replay) 6PM – 7PM
Gambit (Replay) 7PM – 7:30PM
Y.A. Literature 7:30PM – 8PM
The Magazine Rack (Replay) 8PM – 9PM
$$ and Sense 9PM – 9:30PM
Biographies 9:30PM – 10PM
Best Seller Fiction (Replay) 10PM – 11PM
Margie’s Science Fiction Hour 11PM – 12AM
Old Time Radio 12AM – 1AM
Great Literature (Replay) 1AM – 2AM
Short Stories (Replay) 2AM – 3AM
Book Off The Shelf (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM
$$ and Sense (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM
Weekly Magazine: Newsweek (Replay) 4AM – 5AM
The Magazine Rack (Replay) 5AM – 6AM
THURSDAY
Best Seller Non-Fiction 6AM – 7AM
Newspaper of the Air 7AM – 9AM
Best Seller Fiction 9AM – 10AM
Great Literature 10AM – 11AM
The Magazine Rack 11AM – 12PM
News@Noon 12PM – 12:30PM
Weekly Magazine: Sports Illustrated 12:30PM – 1:30PM
Book Off The Shelf 1:30PM – 2PM
Grey Matters 2PM – 2:30PM
Psychology 2:30PM – 3PM
The Writer’s Forum 3PM – 3:30PM
On The Town 3:30PM – 4PM
Best Seller Non-Fiction (Replay) 4PM – 5PM
Wall Street Journal 5PM – 6PM
Weekly Magazine: Sports Illustrated (Replay) 6PM – 7PM
Psychology (Replay) 7PM – 7:30PM
Y.A. Literature 7:30PM – 8PM
The Magazine Rack (Replay) 8PM – 9PM
Grey Matters (Replay) 9PM – 9:30PM
Biographies 9:30PM – 10PM
Best Seller Fiction (Replay) 10PM – 11PM
Thrilling Thursday 11PM – 12AM
Old Time Radio 12AM – 1AM
Great Literature (Replay) 1AM – 2AM
Margie’s Science Fiction Hour (Replay) 2AM – 3AM
Book Off The Shelf (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM
Grey Matters (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM
Weekly Magazine: Sports Illustrated (Replay) 4AM – 5AM
The Magazine Rack (Replay) 5AM – 6AM
FRIDAY
Best Seller Non-Fiction 6AM – 7AM
Newspaper of the Air 7AM – 9AM
Best Seller Fiction 9AM – 10AM
Great Literature 10AM – 11AM
Makin’ Groceries 11AM – 12PM
News@Noon 12PM – 12:30PM
Weekly Magazine: Entertainment Weekly 12:30PM – 1:30PM
Book Off The Shelf 1:30PM – 2PM
Staff Picks Show 2PM – 3PM
The Moviegoer 3PM – 3:30PM
On The Town 3:30PM – 4PM
Best Seller Non-Fiction (Replay) 4PM – 5PM
Wall Street Journal 5PM – 6PM
Weekly Magazine: Entertainment Weekly (Replay) 6PM – 7PM
The Moviegoer (Replay) 7PM – 7:30PM
Y.A. Literature 7:30PM – 8PM
Makin’ Groceries (Replay) 8PM – 9PM
Book Reviews 9PM – 9:30PM
Biographies 9:30PM – 10PM
Best Seller Fiction (Replay) 10PM – 11PM
Weird & Wonderful 11PM – 12AM
Old Time Radio 12AM – 1AM
Great Literature (Replay) 1AM – 2AM
Military History (Replay) 2AM – 3AM
Book Off The Shelf (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM
Book Reviews (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM
Weekly Magazine: Entertainment Weekly (Replay) 4AM – 5AM
The Magazine Rack (Replay) 5AM – 6AM
SATURDAY
The Magazine Rack (Replay) 6AM – 7AM
Going Green (Replay) 7AM – 7:30AM
Weekend Workout 7:30AM – 8AM
Children’s Stories 8AM – 8:30AM
Children’s Magazine 8:30AM – 9AM
Newspaper of the Air 9AM – 11AM
Makin’ Groceries (Replay) 11AM – 12PM
NOLA by Mouth (Replay) 12PM – 12:30PM
Lagniappe 12:30PM – 1PM
The Moviegoer (Replay) 1PM – 1:30PM
Crescent City Chronicles 1:30PM – 2:30PM
The Lift 2:30PM – 3PM
Figure of Speech 3PM – 3:30PM
The Lens (Replay) 3:30PM – 4PM
Wall Street Journal: Weekend Edition 4PM – 5PM
Staff Picks Show (Replay) 5PM – 6PM
Lagniappe (Replay) 6PM – 6:30PM
Healthways 6:30PM – 7PM
The Music Rewind 7PM – 8PM
Short Stories 8PM – 9PM
Bits & Bytes 9PM – 9:30PM
Make It Work (Replay) 9:30PM – 10PM
Margie’s Science Fiction Hour (Replay) 10PM – 11PM
WRBH: After Dark 11PM – 12AM
Vintage Radio 12AM – 1:30AM
The Moviegoer (Replay) 1:30AM – 2AM
The Lens (Replay) 2AM – 2:30AM
NOLA By Mouth (Replay) 2:30AM – 3AM
Public Affairs (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM
Healthways (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM
Short Stories (Replay) 4AM – 5AM
Wall Street Journal: Weekend Edition (Replay) 5AM – 6AM
SUNDAY
The Magazine Rack (Replay) 6AM – 7AM
Serenity 7AM – 7:30AM
Creature Feature 7:30AM – 8AM
Public Affairs (Replay) 8AM – 8:30AM
The Writer’s Forum (Replay) 8:30AM – 9AM
Newspaper of the Air 9AM – 11AM
Comics 11AM – 11:30AM
The Sunday Satire 11:30AM – 12PM
The Music Show (Replay) 12PM – 12:30PM
Bits & Bytes (Replay) 12:30PM – 1PM
Book Reviews (Replay) 1PM – 1:30PM
Crescent City Chronicles (Replay) 1:30PM – 2:30PM
Grey Matters (Replay) 2:30PM – 3PM
Make It Work (Replay) 3PM – 3:30PM
Going Green 3:30PM – 4PM
Wall Street Journal: Weekend Edition (Replay) 4PM – 5PM
La Voix d’Haiti 5PM – 6PM
Spanish Literature 6PM – 7PM
Vietnamese Show 7PM – 8PM
Military History 8PM – 9PM
The New Yorker 9PM – 10PM
The Traveler 10PM – 11PM
Monday Mystery (Replay) 11PM – 12AM
Vintage Radio 12AM – 1:30AM
Weird & Wonderful (Replay) 1:30AM – 2:30AM
The Writer’s Forum (Replay) 2:30AM – 3AM
The Music Show (Replay) 3AM – 3:30AM
Book Reviews (Replay) 3:30AM – 4AM
La Voix d’Haiti (Replay) 4AM – 5AM
Wall Street Journal: Weekend Edition (Replay) 5AM – 6AM