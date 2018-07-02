WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
New Orleans: A Food Biography (One Book One New Orleans 2018 Selection)

New Orleans: A Food Bio cover photoFEATURED NON-FICTION:

Named One Book One New Orleans’s 2018 Selection 

Beignets, Po’ Boys, gumbo, jambalaya, Antoine’s. New Orleans’ celebrated status derives in large measure from its incredibly rich food culture, based mainly on Creole and Cajun traditions.

At last, this world-class destination has its own food biography. Elizabeth M. Williams, a New Orleans native and founder of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum there, takes readers through the history of the city, showing how the natural environment and people have shaped the cooking we all love.

The narrative starts with the indigenous population, resources and environment, then reveals the contributions of the immigrant populations, major industries, marketing networks, and retail and major food industries and finally discusses famous restaurants and signature dishes.

This must-have book will inform and delight food aficionados and fans of the Big Easy itself.” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Best Seller Non-Fiction program airs Monday through Friday at 6AM and again at 4PM. Your reader for this book is its author, Liz Williams. 

