Mosquitoland: A Novel


Mosquitoland Cover photoBy the New York Times bestselling author of Kids of Appetite!
 
After the sudden collapse of her family, Mim Malone is dragged from her home in northern Ohio to the “wastelands” of Mississippi, where she lives in a medicated milieu with her dad and new stepmom. Before the dust has a chance to settle, she learns her mother is sick back in Cleveland.
 
So she ditches her new life and hops aboard a northbound Greyhound bus to her real home and her real mother, meeting a quirky cast of fellow travelers along the way. But when her thousand-mile journey takes a few turns she could never see coming, Mim must confront her own demons, redefining her notions of love, loyalty, and what it means to be sane.
 
Told in an unforgettable, kaleidoscopic voice, Mosquitoland is a modern American odyssey, as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.” (via Amazon.com)

WRBH’s Book Off The Shelf program airs Monday through Friday at 1:30PM. Your reader for this book is Shanna Owen and the music used in the open and close is: 

