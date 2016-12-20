FEATURED FICTION :

““Lily and the Octopus is the dog book you must read this summer…a profound experience.” —The Washington Post

Combining the emotional depth of The Art of Racing in the Rain with the magical spirit of The Life of Pi, Lily and the Octopus is an epic adventure of the heart.

When you sit down with Lily and the Octopus, you will be taken on an unforgettable ride. The magic of this novel is in the read, and we don’t want to spoil it by giving away too many details.

We can tell you that this is a story about that special someone: the one you trust, the one you can’t live without. For Ted Flask, that someone special is his aging companion Lily, who happens to be a dog. Lily and the Octopus reminds us how it feels to love fiercely, how difficult it can be to let go, and how the fight for those we love is the greatest fight of all.

Remember the last book you told someone they had to read? Lily and the Octopus is the next one.” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Best Selling Fiction program airs Monday through Friday at 11AM and again at 9:30PM. Your reader for this book is Carolyn Cornia