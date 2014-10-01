John Wettermark: Our WRBH Volunteer of the Month for June 2019

Oh, that warm baritone voice coming from your car radio first thing Monday morning? You mean longtime Newspaper of the Air reader John Wettermark? Yeah you do! For almost 15 years, John’s been lending us his vocal talents and starting our listeners’ weeks off right with all the latest local news, editorials, and Dear Abby readings a radio station could ever hope for.

Get to know him a bit better below with this short Q&A:

1. Why did you start volunteering for WRBH and what keeps you here? How long have you been reading for WRBH?

I started reading for WRBH in 2006. After some short stories I started reading the Monday morning news. I doubted I’d be able to be up and out for reading by 7 AM but came to find that I could do it. It is a great way to start the week, doing 2 hours of volunteer work and then by 9 AM ready for work!

2. What was your favorite thing you’ve read for us?

My biggest surprise has been that I really enjoy reading Sports stories. But some of the player names are killers.

3. What is your favorite piece of art?

My favorite piece of art is a painting of St. Christopher carrying the baby Jesus across a river that I bought for a dollar from a junk store years ago.

4. What are your favorite and least favorite things about New Orleans?

My favorite thing about New Orleans is being able to be walk just about anywhere and always be surprised at something I’m seeing for the first time.

5. Which living person do you most admire?

Hmmm. Let me get back to you on this one.

6. What is your greatest extravagance?

My greatest extravagance is watching The People’s Court every day. Cell phone accounts and used car purchases will always get you into trouble!

7. What is your current state of mind?

I’m flattered.

8. What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Easy. Self-esteem is overrated and too often stressed in schools.

9. Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

OK.

10. What is one interesting fact about yourself?

I can say “thank you” in 4 languages.

11. What is your most treasured possession?

My new puppy, Roux, the most beautifullest and wonderfullest boxer in the whole wide world.

12. What do you most value in your friends?

I value their desire to be around me!

13. Who are your favorite writers?

My favorite writers are Flannery O’Connor and Tennessee Williams. Yes Williams is a playwright.

14. Which historical figure do you most identify with?

I identify with the little Dutch boy who put his finger in the hole in the dike.

15. What is your motto?

Motto? I don’t have a motto. Why wasn’t I told that I needed a motto?

