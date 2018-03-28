WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading Fine Print."
                    

His Bloody Project: Documents Relating To The Case of Rodrick Macrae

His Bloody Project book cover photo

FEATURED FICTION: 

Man Booker Prize Finalist, LA Times Book Prize Finalist, New York Times Editor’s Choice, and an American Booksellers Association National Indie Bestseller!

Named a Best Book of 2016 by NewsweekNPRThe GuardianThe Telegraph, and The Sunday Times!

In the smash hit historical thriller that the New York Times Book Review calls “thought provoking fiction,” a brutal triple murder in a remote Scottish farming community in 1869 leads to the arrest of seventeen-year-old Roderick Macrae. There is no question that Macrae committed this terrible act. What would lead such a shy and intelligent boy down this bloody path? And will he hang for his crime?

Presented as a collection of documents discovered by the author, His Bloody Project opens with a series of police statements taken from the villagers of Culdie, Ross-shire. They offer conflicting impressions of the accused; one interviewee recalls Macrae as a gentle and quiet child, while another details him as evil and wicked. Chief among the papers is Roderick Macrae’s own memoirs where he outlines the series of events leading up to the murder in eloquent and affectless prose. There follow medical reports, psychological evaluations, a courtroom transcript from the trial, and other documents that throw both Macrae’s motive and his sanity into question.

Graeme Macrae Burnet’s multilayered narrative―centered around an unreliable narrator―will keep the reader guessing to the very end. His Bloody Project is a deeply imagined crime novel that is both thrilling and luridly entertaining from an exceptional new voice.” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Best Seller Fiction program airs Monday through Friday at 9AM and again at 10PM. Your reader for this book is Jillian Richman and the music used in the open and close is: 

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
The Futilitarians: Our Year of Thinking, Drinking, Grieving and Reading

The Futilitarians: Our Year of Thinking, Drinking, Grieving and Reading

FEATURED NON-FICTION: “A memoir of friendship and literature chronicling a search for meaning and comfort in great books, and a beautiful path out of grief Anne Gisleson had lost her twin sisters, had been forced to flee her home during Hurricane Katrina, and had witnessed cancer take her beloved father. Before she met her husband,

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows Times Picayune

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate

 

Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant