Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

“It’s the pivotal fourth novel in the seven-part saga of a young wizard’s coming of age. The thickest. The juiciest yet. Harry Potter turns fourteen. But will all his friends?

Rumors have persisted that one of the characters may not see the conclusion of this novel, something the author has refused either to confirm or deny. But we who love Ron, Hermione, Hagrid…even pitiful Neville Longbottom…wait anxiously to see if they will make it through safely. No one’s fate is certain when Volde — excuse me — He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named is part of the picture.

What is certain is that a novel of excruciating suspense awaits, leavened by J. K. Rowling’s inimitable sense of humor and the burgeoning details of her magical world.

Whether it’s taking a front-row seat at the International Quidditch World Cup, or meeting the new Defense-Against-the-Dark-Arts teacher, or finding out if Harry really does start a romance with Cho Chang, fans of the history-making boy-wizard will find their thirst for Hogwarts adventure slaked deliciously…at least for a little while!”

WRBH’s Young Adult Literature program airs every evening at 9PM.