Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal

Fast Food Nation book cover photo

FEATURED GREAT LITERATURE:

“In 2001, Fast Food Nation was published to critical acclaim and became an international bestseller.

Eric Schlosser’s exposé revealed how the fast food industry has altered the landscape of America, widened the gap between rich and poor, fueled an epidemic of obesity, and transformed food production throughout the world.

The book changed the way millions of people think about what they eat and helped to launch today’s food movement.

In a new afterword for this edition, Schlosser discusses the growing interest in local and organic food, the continued exploitation of poor workers by the food industry, and the need to ensure that every American has access to good, healthy, affordable food. 

Fast Food Nation is as relevant today as it was a decade ago. The book inspires readers to look beneath the surface of our food system, consider its impact on society and, most of all, think for themselves.” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Great Literature program airs Monday through Friday at 10AM. Your reader for this book is Ellen Hazard and the music used in the open and close is: 

The Futilitarians: Our Year of Thinking, Drinking, Grieving and Reading

FEATURED NON-FICTION: "A memoir of friendship and literature chronicling a search for meaning and comfort in great books, and a beautiful path out of grief Anne Gisleson had lost her twin sisters, had been forced to flee her home during Hurricane Katrina, and had witnessed cancer take her beloved father. Before she met her husband,

