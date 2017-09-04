Counting Descent (One Book One New Orleans 2017 Selection)

“Clint Smith’s debut poetry collection, Counting Descent, is a coming of age story that seeks to complicate our conception of lineage and tradition.

Smith explores the cognitive dissonance that results from belonging to a community that unapologetically celebrates black humanity while living in a world that often renders blackness a caricature of fear.

His poems move fluidly across personal and political histories, all the while reflecting on the social construction of our lived experiences.

Smith brings the reader on a powerful journey forcing us to reflect on all that we learn growing up, and all that we seek to unlearn moving forward.