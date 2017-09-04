WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading fine print for the blind,
the literary and the visionary."

Counting Descent (One Book One New Orleans 2017 Selection)

“Clint Smith’s debut poetry collection, Counting Descent, is a coming of age story that seeks to complicate our conception of lineage and tradition.
 
Smith explores the cognitive dissonance that results from belonging to a community that unapologetically celebrates black humanity while living in a world that often renders blackness a caricature of fear.
 
His poems move fluidly across personal and political histories, all the while reflecting on the social construction of our lived experiences.
 
Smith brings the reader on a powerful journey forcing us to reflect on all that we learn growing up, and all that we seek to unlearn moving forward.
 
Winner, 2017 Black Caucus of the American Library Association Literary Award
 
Finalist, 2017 NAACP Image Awards
 
‘One Book One New Orleans’ 2017 Book Selection” (via Amazon)
 
WRBH’s Book Off The Shelf program airs Monday through Friday at 2:30PM and again at 10:30PM. Your reader for this book is Clint Smith.
 
 

WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Sep 04, 2017
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

