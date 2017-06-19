WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading fine print for the blind,
the literary and the visionary."

Book Week Comes To WRBH Next Monday!

Book Week Is Coming photo

Starting Monday, June 26th to Friday, June 30th, WRBH will begin our third annual Book Week! During that time, we’ll be switching from our regular schedule to play some of our favorite books from the last few years so that our staff can do some organizing and housekeeping. 

The Newspaper of the Air will remain at its regularly scheduled time of 7AM to 9AM, but will not be accepting any other volunteers during from Monday to Friday. Our regular schedule will resume on Saturday, July 1st and all book segments not finished will pick back up where they left off the next week.

Look back to this post in the next few days and we will update it with an official schedule for the each day. 

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Jun 19, 2017
  • Jun 19, 2017 - 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Jun 19, 2017 - 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
  • Jun 19, 2017 - 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
  • Jun 19, 2017 - 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Jun 19, 2017 - 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Free Men

Free Men

FEATURED FICTION: “From the author of the highly acclaimed The Story of Land and Sea comes a captivating novel, set in the late eighteenth-century American South, that follows a singular group of companions—an escaped slave, a white orphan, and a Creek Indian—who are being tracked down for murder. In 1788, three men converge in the

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows Times Picayune

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate

 

Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant