Book Week Comes To WRBH Next Monday!

Starting Monday, June 26th to Friday, June 30th, WRBH will begin our third annual Book Week! During that time, we’ll be switching from our regular schedule to play some of our favorite books from the last few years so that our staff can do some organizing and housekeeping.

The Newspaper of the Air will remain at its regularly scheduled time of 7AM to 9AM, but will not be accepting any other volunteers during from Monday to Friday. Our regular schedule will resume on Saturday, July 1st and all book segments not finished will pick back up where they left off the next week.

Look back to this post in the next few days and we will update it with an official schedule for the each day.