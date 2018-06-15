Book Week 4.0 Comes to WRBH on Monday, June 25th!

Starting Monday, June 25th to Friday, June 29th, WRBH will begin our fourth annual Book Week! During that time, we’ll be switching from our regular schedule to play some of our favorite books from the last few years so that our staff can do some organizing and housekeeping.

The Newspaper of the Air will remain at its regularly scheduled time of 7AM to 9AM– as will our airing of The Writer’s Forum on Thursday and the Book Off The Shelf program–but we will not be accepting any other volunteers during from Monday to Friday (unless you’ve been talked to about coming in for a special assignment separately). Our regular schedule will resume on Saturday, June 30th and all book segments not finished will pick back up where they left off the next week.

As we get closer to the event we will update this post with an official schedule of programs and books.