Be a Fairy Godmother, and Grant Us Three Wishes

WISH NUMBER 1: Ever imagined you had a magic wand and could just close your eyes, wave it around, and suddenly everything is made more beautiful? Wouldn’t you love to be able to turn less into more and convert pumpkins into carriages, mice into footmen, and rags into ballgowns? Well, on this special day, you can (figuratively) do something magical. Today you have the power to be a fairy godmother, and WRBH would be honored to be your Cinderella Today, May 6th, is the day you’ve been hearing about for weeks: GiveNola Day, where any donation you make over $10 dollars to WRBH receives an extra bit of matching money. If you’ve ever thought about donating, but didn’t know how far your money would go, now is the perfect time to pull out that credit card because your money has more weight today. You have until midnight tonight to use your special powers to do good works and transform your money into something more, and just like Cinderella, WRBH would be so grateful to get a chance to go to the ball. Here’s how:

https://givenola.org/#npo/wrbh-radio-for-the-blind-and-print-handicapped

WISH NUMBER 2: Want that wonderful feeling to last? There’s a way to keep it going throughout the year, and this is as easy as pie, as easy as one two three, as easy as buying on Amazon (which for me, unfortunately is a bit TOO easy.) I’ll let David Benedetto tell you how you can continue to be a fairy godmother for WRBH:

WRBH Reading Radio has just become a member on AmazonSmile providing our listeners a way to support the station with only the click of a button.

What is AmazonSmile?

smile.amazon.com AmazonSmile is a simple and automatic way for you to support your favorite charitable organization every time you shop, at no cost to you. When you shop at, you’ll find the exact same low prices, vast selection and convenient shopping experience as Amazon.com, with the added bonus that Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to your favorite charitable organization.

How do I shop at AmazonSmile?

smile.amazon.com To shop at AmazonSmile simply go tofrom the web browser on your computer or mobile device. You may also want to add a bookmark to AmazonSmile to make it even easier to return and start your shopping at AmazonSmile.

How do I select WRBH when shopping on AmazonSmile?

On your first visit to AmazonSmile, you need to search for and select WRBH’s profile to receive donations from eligible purchases before you begin shopping. We will remember your selection, and then every eligible purchase you make on AmazonSmile will result in a donation.

Miscellaneous Information:

For each eligible purchase you make on AmazonSmile, Amazon will donate 0.5% of the total cost to WRBH. Tens of millions of products on AmazonSmile are eligible for donations. You will see eligible products marked “Eligible for AmazonSmile donation” on their product detail pages. Y ou can also use the same account on Amazon.com and AmazonSmile. Your shopping cart, Wish List, wedding or baby registry, and other account settings are also the same. For more information, visit this link:

http://smile.amazon.com/gp/charity/about.html/ref=smi_se_uds_learn_saas