Be a Fairy Godmother, and Grant Us Three Wishes

WISH NUMBER 1: Ever imagined you had a magic wand and could just close your eyes, wave it around, and suddenly everything is made more beautiful? Wouldn’t you love to be able to turn less into more and convert pumpkins into carriages, mice into footmen, and rags into ballgowns? Well, on this special day, you can (figuratively) do something magical. Today you have the power to be a fairy godmother, and WRBH would be honored to be your Cinderella Today, May 6th, is the day you’ve been hearing about for weeks: GiveNola Day, where any donation you make over $10 dollars to WRBH receives an extra bit of matching money. If you’ve ever thought about donating, but didn’t know how far your money would go, now is the perfect time to pull out that credit card because your money has more weight today. You have until midnight tonight to use your special powers to do good works and transform your money into something more, and just like Cinderella, WRBH would be so grateful to get a chance to go to the ball. Here’s how:
https://givenola.org/#npo/wrbh-radio-for-the-blind-and-print-handicapped
WISH NUMBER 2: Want that wonderful feeling to last? There’s a way to keep it going throughout the year, and this is as easy as pie, as easy as one two three, as easy as buying on Amazon (which for me, unfortunately is a bit TOO easy.) I’ll let David Benedetto tell you how you can continue to be a fairy godmother for WRBH:
Greetings Subscribers!
WRBH Reading Radio has just become a member on AmazonSmile providing our listeners a way to support the station with only the click of a button.
What is AmazonSmile?
AmazonSmile is a simple and automatic way for you to support your favorite charitable organization every time you shop, at no cost to you. When you shop at smile.amazon.com
, you’ll find the exact same low prices, vast selection and convenient shopping experience as Amazon.com, with the added bonus that Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to your favorite charitable organization.
How do I shop at AmazonSmile?
To shop at AmazonSmile simply go to smile.amazon.com
from the web browser on your computer or mobile device. You may also want to add a bookmark to AmazonSmile to make it even easier to return and start your shopping at AmazonSmile.
How do I select WRBH when shopping on AmazonSmile?
On your first visit to AmazonSmile, you need to search for and select WRBH’s profile to receive donations from eligible purchases before you begin shopping. We will remember your selection, and then every eligible purchase you make on AmazonSmile will result in a donation.
Miscellaneous Information:
For each eligible purchase you make on AmazonSmile, Amazon will donate 0.5% of the total cost to WRBH. Tens of millions of products on AmazonSmile are eligible for donations. You will see eligible products marked “Eligible for AmazonSmile donation” on their product detail pages. You can also use the same account on Amazon.com and AmazonSmile. Your shopping cart, Wish List, wedding or baby registry, and other account settings are also the same. For more information, visit this link:
Signing up for AmazonSmile will only take five minutes of your time and help to fund WRBH’s continued presence on the New Orleans airwaves. Remember, every little bit counts. If you have any questions, please send an email to David@wrbh.org.
WISH NUMBER 3: And finally, The Pat Browne Jr. Golf Tournament is on Friday, May 9th at the Audubon Golf Course, and we would for you to take some time out of your busy schedules and support us. Registration and lunch begins at 12:30 p.m., with the shotgun start commencing at 1:30 pm. It’s going to be a wonderful day (believe me, we’ve been watching the weather reports and praying that we won’t experience monsoon season in one day like last year…and the year before that) and with the prospect of sunshine and clear skies we’re really anticipating a delightful event. There’s still time to enter to play in the tournament, sponsorships are still available, and this year offers some different and delightful incentives to participate, such as a sandwich lunch from Subway and the Mellow Mushroom, ice cold beer from NolaBrew, delectable pralines, and to cool off, frosty sno-balls There will also be a crawfish boil and raw oyster bar at the completion of play. Our prizes are pretty spectacular, too: 3rd place gets Perlis gift certificates, 2nd prize is tasting room passes for Tales of the Cocktail, and 1st place receives golf and a one night stay at the Grand Bear in Biloxi. What makes this tournament so special, though, is the great man who inspired it all–Pat Browne, who in 1966, after being a stellar all-around athlete and gifted golfer, lost his sight in an automobile accident but never stopped achieving the goals he had set for himself throughout his life– becoming a trial lawyer, the chairman of a local homestead association, and then winning the U.S. Blind Golf Association National Championship 23 times. His son, Pat Browne Jr., is the tournament chair this year, and we are so proud that he is keeping his family tradition going and honoring his father in this way.
If you are interested in participating in our tournament, please call Natalia Gonzalez at 504-899-1144 or contact her via email at natalia@wrbh.org Our fax number is 504-899-1165.
I wish I wish it is 1997 but I wish I was born November 23rd 1972
I wish I wish my great grandma was born 1895 my great grandpa was born born 1894 my step great grandma was born 1894 on my grandpa side I wish my great grandma was born 1894 my great grandpa was born 1894. I wish my grandma was born June 30th 1915 my grandpa was born March 13th 1913. I wish my Aunt Carole was born August 15th 1941 my dad was born August 12th 1942 my Aunt Barbara was born August 14th 1944 my Uncle Sam Was born March 13th 1948 Aunt Marie was born April 30th 1955 My Aunt Samantha was born January 10th 1955 my Uncle Jim was born March 13th 1948 Uncle Minhal was born February 15th 1941
On my dad side of the family my cousin Victoria was born November 21st 1974 Zach was born December 15th 1975 Luke was born January 4th 1978 Hosanna was born November 19th 1984 Isabella was born October 14th 1986 and Jude Rae was born August 5th 1989. My cousin on Aunt Barbara side Daryl Was born January 2nd 1968 Dayna was born February 22nd 1972 and Tally was born January 3rd 1978. My cousin Jimmy was born August 14th 1978 Ryan Patrick was born March 14th 1981 and Andrew was born January 14th 1985. For my dad I wish my older brother was born May 12th 1964 Michael was born December 15th 1965 Ryan was born February 22nd 1967 my older sister was born March 18th 1970 I was born November 23rd 1972 my younger sister Natalie was born January 2nd 1979.
I wish on my mom side of the family I wish her grandma was born 1894 her husband was born 1892. I wish my grandpa Ruben my mom dad was born 1913 his wife Grandma Aurora was born 1919 grandma Carmen was born 1915 her two kids were born 1964 and 1968. I wish my My Aunt born 1921 my Uncle Jessie was born 1919 Aunt Maret was born 1939 Aunt Vanessa was born 1945 Uncle George born 1941 Uncle Rusty was born 1937 Aunt Cindy was born 1946 Uncle Jason was born 1944 Aunt Norma was born 1943 Uncle Bill was born 1945 two others were born 1945 and 1946. I wish Karissa was born 1959 Lauren was born 1961 Kylie was born April 15th 1974 Becca Major was born October 8th 1978 the rest of the kids were born 1966 to 1973. I wish My Uncle Ruben Jr was born 1938 my Aunt was born December 17th 1941 her kids Dustin was 1962 Chad was born 1964 My mom was born March 15th 1946
I wish my cousin Daryl baby Daryl was born 1992 Dayna baby Ian was born 1994. I wish my ex-sister in law Michaela was born born February 20th 1967 her two boys Johnathon was born October 15th 1988 Nicky was born April 5th 1994. I wish Gary was born March 14th 1968 her kids Caleb was born March 13th 1993 Kaylin was born October 4th 1994 Gabrielle and Elianna was born November 17th 1996. I wish my brother in law Jeff was born October 15th 1977 and their child was born July 30th 1997. I wish my Ex-boyfriend Raj was born July 15th 1991 Jeremy Freeney was born September 14th 1970 Lee was born May 12th 1973 John was born June 15th 1973 Abe Wells was born November 21st 1966 I wish Juan Carlos was born August 15th 1965 Damon was born August 3rd 1973
If I was born November 23rd 1972 I want to see the older adults be born in the 80’s as a child and watch them become teenagers and the younger adults who were born in the 90’s I want to see them be born as a teenager to in adult. The reason I wish I want to be born November 23rd 1972 I want to see what it was like in 1975 as a child to 1985 and a teenager to 1985 to 1991 and in adult from 1992 to 2001 but I would of ended up killed in 1997 by Abe Wells after trying to have a relationship either with Juan or Damon I would go onto the show Cold Case or for it to go on the internet
If my older brother was born May 12th 1964 he would want to see what it was in Del Rio as a baby and If my second older brother was born December 15th 1965 he would want to see what it was like in Indiana to 1967 and my third brother was born on February 22nd 1967 he would want to see what it was like in Indiana from 1967 to 1969. If my sister was born March 13th 1970 she would want to see what it was like in the Philippines as a baby and what it was like in Arizona in 1971 I want to see what it was like at Lack land Air Force base and San Antonio Texas from 1973 to 1981. I want to see what it was like here in Nebraska in 1981 to 1999. But the picture my mom took of us in Del Rio Texas me at age two around Easter I wish it was in 1975 and the picture she took outside of the house on base me at age 3 or 4 I wish that was taken in 1976 I wish all this stuff we did back their was back in th 70’s and here was in the 80’s
If my grandma Aroura was born 1919 died November 5th 1992 my grandpa was born 1913 died January 15th 1995 my grandpa was born March 13th died July 6th 1995