Another Day in the Death of America: A Chronicle of Ten Short Lives

Another Day in the Death of America by Gary Yonge book coverFEATURED NON-FICTION

Winner of the 2017 J. Anthony Lukas Prize

 
Shortlisted for the 2017 Hurston/Wright Foundation Award
 
Finalist for the 2017 Helen Bernstein Book Award for Excellence in Journalism
 
Longlisted for the 2017 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Non Fiction
 
On an average day in America, seven children and teens will be shot dead. In Another Day in the Death of America, award-winning journalist Gary Younge tells the stories of the lives lost during one such day. It could have been any day, but he chose November 23, 2013.
 
Black, white, and Latino, aged nine to nineteen, they fell at sleepovers, on street corners, in stairwells, and on their own doorsteps. From the rural Midwest to the barrios of Texas, the narrative crisscrosses the country over a period of twenty-four hours to reveal the full human stories behind the gun-violence statistics and the brief mentions in local papers of lives lost.

This powerful and moving work puts a human face– a child’s face –on the “collateral damage” of gun deaths across the country. This is not a book about gun control, but about what happens in a country where it does not exist. What emerges in these pages is a searing and urgent portrait of youth, family, and firearms in America today.”

WRBH’s Best Seller Non-Fiction program airs Monday through Friday at 6AM and again at 4PM. Your reader for this book is Ellen Hazard.
 

