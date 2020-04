Alternative Schedule for 04/13 – 04/19

Weekday

Book 1: AT THE WATER’S EDGE written by Sara Gruen

Mon- Fri 6:00am – 9:00am

THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 9:00am – 10:00am

Book 2: CUBA ON MY MIND written by Roman de la Campa

Mon-Fri 10:00am – 11:00am

Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | WSJ | Groceries

Mon-Fri 11:00am – 12:00pm

Replay of THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 12:00pm – 1:00pm



Book 3: ALL THE KING’S MEN written by Robert Penn Warren

Mon-Fri 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Replay of THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Replay of: Book 1: AT THE WATER’S EDGE written by Sara Gruen

Mon- Fri 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Replay of THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Replay of: Book 3: ALL THE KING’S MEN written by Robert Penn Warren

Mon-Fri 9:00pm – 12:00am

OLD TIME RADIO

Mon-Fri 12:00am – 1:00am

Book 4: HOME written by Mary Lynn Robinson

Mon-Fri 1:00am – 4:00am

Replay of Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | WSJ | Groceries

Mon-Sun 4:00am – 5:00am

Replay of OLD TIME RADIO

Mon-Fri 5:00am – 6:00am



Saturday

Book A: TBD

6:00am – 9:00am, 10:00am – Noon, 1:00pm – 4:00pm, 5:00pm – 8:00pm, 9pm – Midnight

THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

9:00am – 10:00am w/ replays @ 12pm, 4pm, and 8pm

VINTAGE RADIO

12:00am – 1:30am

Book B: TBD

1:30am – 6:00am

Sunday

Book A: TBD

6:00am – 9:00am, 10:00am – Noon, 1:00pm – 4:00pm, 5:00pm – 8:00pm, 9:00pm – Midnight

THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

9:00am – 10:00am w/ replays @ 12pm, 4pm, and 8pm

VINTAGE RADIO

12:00am – 1:30am

Book B: TBD

1:30am – 6:00am