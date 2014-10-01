WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Alternate Schedule for 10/19 – 10/25

***For a grid-view of the new schedule, click here***

WRBH recently added FIVE new half-hour shows during the week and TWO new hours on the weekend.  Scroll down to check out what they are!

Weekday

Best-Selling Non-Fiction:
THE MIRAGE FACTORY written by Gary Crist
Mon- Fri  6:00am – 7:00am, 10:00pm – 11:00pm

 – – –

Great Literature:
THE SORROWS OF YOUNG WERTHER written by Johann Von Wolfgang Goethe
Mon- Fri 7:00am – 8:00am, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

 – – –

THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR
Mon-Sun 8:00am – 9:00am

– – – 

Best-Selling Fiction Book:

THE EAST END written by Jason Allen
Mon-Fri 9:00am – 11:00am, 5:00pm – 6:00pm, 1:00am – 2:00am

– – – 

Contemporary Classics

ANGLE OF RAPOSE written by Wallace Stegner
Mon-Fri 10:00am – 11:00am, 6:00pm – 7:00pm, 2:00am – 3:00am

– – – 

Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | Magazine Rack | Groceries
Mon-Fri 11:00am – 12:00pm, 9:00pm – 10:00pm, 4:00am – 5:00am

– – – 

Replay of THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR
Mon-Sun 12:00pm – 1:00pm

– – – 

The Lens | Going Green | New Horizons | The Lift | Bits n’ Bytes
Mon-Fri 1:00pm – 1:30pm, 7:00pm – 7:30pm, 3:00am – 3:30am

– – –

The Book off the Shelf:
MILKMAN: A NOVEL written by Anna Burns

Mon- Fri  1:30pm – 2:00pm, 7:30pm – 8:00pm, 3:30 – 4:00pm

– – –

THE AFTERNOON NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR
Mon-Sun 4:00pm – 5:00pm

– – – 

Replay of THE AFTERNOON NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR
Mon-Sun 8:00pm – 9:00pm

– – – 

Replay of  
Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | WSJ | Groceries
Mon-Sun 9:00pm – 10:00pm

– – –

OLD TIME RADIO
Mon-Fri 12:00am – 1:00am, 5:00am – 6:00am

– – – 

 

Weekend

Saturday and Sunday

STAFF PICKS (replay)
Sat & Sun  6:00am – 7:00am, 3:30am – 4:30am

– – – 

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: WEEKEND EDITION
Sat & Sun  10:00am – 11:00am

WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115
