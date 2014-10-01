Alternate Schedule for 10/19 – 10/25

***For a grid-view of the new schedule, click here***

WRBH recently added FIVE new half-hour shows during the week and TWO new hours on the weekend. Scroll down to check out what they are!

Weekday

Best-Selling Non-Fiction:

THE MIRAGE FACTORY written by Gary Crist

Mon- Fri 6:00am – 7:00am, 10:00pm – 11:00pm

– – –



Great Literature:

THE SORROWS OF YOUNG WERTHER written by Johann Von Wolfgang Goethe

Mon- Fri 7:00am – 8:00am, 3:00pm – 4:00pm



– – –



THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 8:00am – 9:00am

– – –

Best-Selling Fiction Book:

THE EAST END written by Jason Allen

Mon-Fri 9:00am – 11:00am, 5:00pm – 6:00pm, 1:00am – 2:00am

– – –



Contemporary Classics



ANGLE OF RAPOSE written by Wallace Stegner

Mon-Fri 10:00am – 11:00am, 6:00pm – 7:00pm, 2:00am – 3:00am

– – –

Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | Magazine Rack | Groceries

Mon-Fri 11:00am – 12:00pm, 9:00pm – 10:00pm, 4:00am – 5:00am

– – –

Replay of THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 12:00pm – 1:00pm

– – –

The Lens | Going Green | New Horizons | The Lift | Bits n’ Bytes

Mon-Fri 1:00pm – 1:30pm, 7:00pm – 7:30pm, 3:00am – 3:30am

– – –

The Book off the Shelf:

MILKMAN: A NOVEL written by Anna Burns

Mon- Fri 1:30pm – 2:00pm, 7:30pm – 8:00pm, 3:30 – 4:00pm

– – –

THE AFTERNOON NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 4:00pm – 5:00pm

– – –

Replay of THE AFTERNOON NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 8:00pm – 9:00pm

– – –

Replay of

Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | WSJ | Groceries

Mon-Sun 9:00pm – 10:00pm

– – –

OLD TIME RADIO

Mon-Fri 12:00am – 1:00am, 5:00am – 6:00am

– – –

Weekend

Saturday and Sunday

STAFF PICKS (replay)

Sat & Sun 6:00am – 7:00am, 3:30am – 4:30am



– – –

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: WEEKEND EDITION

Sat & Sun 10:00am – 11:00am