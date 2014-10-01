WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Alternate Schedule for 06/29 – 07/05

BOOK COVERS FOR FEATURED BOOKS THIS WEEK, INCLUDING: GOOD OMENS, A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, READY PLAYER ONE, & WE ARE ALL COMPLETELY OURSELVES

***This week mark’s the first week of WRBH’s new schedule!  This new schedule features a return to some familiar book programming with Best Selling Fiction and Non-Fiction, Great Literature, and Book off the Shelf –  along with the addition of a new book category, Contemporary Classics.  For a grid-view of the new schedule, click here***

Weekday

Best-Selling Non-Fiction:
BECOMING MICHELLE OBAMA written by Michelle Obama
Mon- Fri  6:00am – 7:00am, 10:00pm – 11:00pm

Great Literature:
1984 written by George Orwell
Mon- Fri 7:00am – 8:00am, 3:00pm – 4:00pm
THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR
Mon-Sun 8:00am – 9:00am

Best-Selling Fiction Book:
A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW written by Amor Towles
Mon-Fri 9:00am – 10:00am, 1:00am – 2:00am

Contemporary Classics
GOOD OMENS written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
Mon-Fri 10:00am – 11:00am, 6:00pm – 7:00pm, 2:00am – 3:00am

Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | MaGAZINE RACK | Groceries
Mon-Fri 11:00am – 12:00pm, 9:00pm – 10:00pm, 4:00am – 5:00am

Replay of THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR
Mon-Sun 12:00pm – 1:00pm

The First Book off the Shelf:

Ending Tuesday…
LAB GIRL written by Hope Jahren
Mon-Fri 1:00pm – 1:30pm, 7:00pm – 7:30pm, 3:00am – 3:30am

Starting Wednesday…
BEAUTIFUL RUINS written by Jess Walter
Mon-Fri 1:00pm – 1:30pm, 7:00pm – 7:30pm, 3:00am – 3:30am

The Second Book off the Shelf:
WE ARE ALL COMPLETELY OURSELVES written by Karen Jay Fowler
Mon-Fri 1:30pm – 2:00pm, 3:00am – 3:30am

THE AFTERNOON NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR
Mon-Sun 4:00pm – 5:00pm

– – – 

The Evening Book off the Shelf:
READY PLAYER ONE written by Ernest Cline
Mon- Fri  7:30pm – 8:00pm
Wed-Fri  1:30pm – 2:00pm, 7:30pm – 8:00pm, 3:30 – 4:00pm

Replay of THE AFTERNOON NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR
Mon-Sun 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Replay of  
Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | WSJ | Groceries
Mon-Sun 9:00pm – 10:00pm

OLD TIME RADIO
Mon-Fri 12:00am – 1:00am, 5:00am – 6:00am

Weekend

TBD

A Gentleman in Moscow

Featured Best-Selling Fiction Monday – Friday @ 9am-10pm / 10pm – 11pm The mega-bestseller with more than 1.5 million readers that is soon to be a major television series One of five Summer 2019 reading picks by Bill Gates “The novel buzzes with the energy of numerous adventures, love affairs, [and] twists of fate.” —The

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org
