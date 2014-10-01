Alternate Schedule for 06/29 – 07/05

***This week mark’s the first week of WRBH’s new schedule! This new schedule features a return to some familiar book programming with Best Selling Fiction and Non-Fiction, Great Literature, and Book off the Shelf – along with the addition of a new book category, Contemporary Classics. For a grid-view of the new schedule, click here***
Weekday
Best-Selling Non-Fiction:
BECOMING MICHELLE OBAMA written by Michelle Obama
Mon- Fri 6:00am – 7:00am, 10:00pm – 11:00pm
– – –
Great Literature:
1984 written by George Orwell
Mon- Fri 7:00am – 8:00am, 3:00pm – 4:00pm
– – –
THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR
Mon-Sun 8:00am – 9:00am
– – –
Best-Selling Fiction Book:
A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW written by Amor Towles
Mon-Fri 9:00am – 10:00am, 1:00am – 2:00am
– – –
Contemporary Classics
GOOD OMENS written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
Mon-Fri 10:00am – 11:00am, 6:00pm – 7:00pm, 2:00am – 3:00am
– – –
Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | MaGAZINE RACK | Groceries
Mon-Fri 11:00am – 12:00pm, 9:00pm – 10:00pm, 4:00am – 5:00am
– – –
Replay of THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR
Mon-Sun 12:00pm – 1:00pm
– – –
The First Book off the Shelf:
Ending Tuesday…
LAB GIRL written by Hope Jahren
Mon-Fri 1:00pm – 1:30pm, 7:00pm – 7:30pm, 3:00am – 3:30am
Starting Wednesday…
BEAUTIFUL RUINS written by Jess Walter
Mon-Fri 1:00pm – 1:30pm, 7:00pm – 7:30pm, 3:00am – 3:30am
– – –
The Second Book off the Shelf:
WE ARE ALL COMPLETELY OURSELVES written by Karen Jay Fowler
Mon-Fri 1:30pm – 2:00pm, 3:00am – 3:30am
– – –
THE AFTERNOON NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR
Mon-Sun 4:00pm – 5:00pm
– – –
The Evening Book off the Shelf:
READY PLAYER ONE written by Ernest Cline
Mon- Fri 7:30pm – 8:00pm
Wed-Fri 1:30pm – 2:00pm, 7:30pm – 8:00pm, 3:30 – 4:00pm
– – –
Replay of THE AFTERNOON NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR
Mon-Sun 8:00pm – 9:00pm
– – –
Replay of
Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | WSJ | Groceries
Mon-Sun 9:00pm – 10:00pm
– – –
OLD TIME RADIO
Mon-Fri 12:00am – 1:00am, 5:00am – 6:00am
– – –
Weekend
TBD