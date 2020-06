Alternate Schedule for 06/08 – 06/14

Early Morning Book One:

BECOMING MICHELLE OBAMA written by Michelle Obama

Mon- Fri 6:00am – 7:00am



– – –



Early Morning Book Two:

THE ATOMIC CITY GIRLS: A NOVEL written by Janet Beard

Mon- Fri 7:00am – 8:00am



– – –



THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 8:00am – 9:00am



– – –

Mid-Morning Book One:

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD written by Colson Whitehead

Mon-Fri 9:00am – 10:00am



– – –

Mid-Morning Book Two:

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS written by Buzz Bissinger

Mon-Fri 10:00am – 11:00am



– – –

Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | WSJ | Groceries

Mon-Fri 11:00am – 12:00pm



– – –

Replay of THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 12:00pm – 1:00pm



– – –



The First Book off the Shelf:

EXIT WEST: A NOVEL written by Mohsin Hamid

Mon-Fri 1:00pm – 1:30pm



– – –

The Second Book off the Shelf:

WE ARE ALL COMPLETELY OURSELVES written by Karen Jay Fowler

Mon-Fri 1:30pm – 2:00pm



– – –

Early-Afternoon Book One:

THE GREAT BELIEVERS written by Rebecca Makkai

Mon-Fri 2:00pm – 3:00pm



– – –

Early-Afternoon Book Two:

THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS written by Rebecca Skloot

Mon-Fri 3:00pm – 4:00pm



– – –

Replay of THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 4:00pm – 5:00pm



– – –

The Mid-Afternoon Book:

THE BIG SHORT written by Michael Lewis

Mon- Fri 5:00pm – 6:00pm



– – –

The Afternoon Book off the Shelf:

LAB GIRL written by Hope Jahren

Mon- Fri 6:00pm – 6:30pm



– – –

The Evening Book:

THE MARTIAN written by Andy Weir

Mon- Fri 6:30pm – 7:30pm



– – –

The Evening Book off the Shelf:

READY PLAYER ONE written by Ernest Cline

Mon- Fri 7:30pm – 8:00pm

– – –

Replay of THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 8:00pm – 9:00pm

– – –



Replay of

Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | WSJ | Groceries

Mon-Sun 9:00pm – 10:00pm



– – –

Replay of:

Mid-Morning Book One:

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD written by Colson Whitehead

Mon-Fri 10:00pm – 11:00pm

– – –



Late Night Book:

ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE written by Anthony Doerr

Mon-Fri 11:00pm – 12:00am

– – –

OLD TIME RADIO

Mon-Fri 12:00am – 1:00am



– – –

Replay of

Mid-Morning Book Two:

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS written by Buzz Bissinger

Mon-Fri 1:00am – 2:00am



– – –

The Overnight Book:

WATERSHIP DOWN written by Richard Adams

Mon-Fri 2:00am – 3:00am



– – –



Replay of

The Second Book off the Shelf:

WE ARE ALL COMPLETELY OURSELVES written by Karen Jay Fowler

Mon-Fri 3:00am – 3:30am



– – –

Replay of

The Afternoon Book off the Shelf:

LAB GIRL written by Hope Jahren

Mon- Fri 3:30am – 4:00am



– – –

Replay of

The Evening Book:

THE MARTIAN written by Andy Weir

Mon- Fri 4:00am – 5:00am

– – –

Replay of

The Mid-Afternoon Book:

THE BIG SHORT written by Michael Lewis

Mon- Fri 5:00am – 6:00am