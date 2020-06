Alternate Schedule for 05/25 – 05/31

Weekday

Book 1: THE CITY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT written by Charlie Jane Anders

Mon- Fri 6:00am – 9:00am



THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 9:00am – 10:00am



Book 2:

SHARP: THE WOMEN WHO MADE AN ART OF HAVING AN OPINION written by Michelle Dean

Mon-Fri 10:00am – 11:00am



Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | WSJ | Groceries

Mon-Fri 11:00am – 12:00pm



Replay of THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 12:00pm – 1:00pm



Book 3: BEYOND BELIEF written by Jenna Miscavige Hill and Lisa Pulitzer

Mon-Fri 1:00pm – 4:00pm



Replay of THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 4:00pm – 5:00pm



Replay of: Book 1: THE CITY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT written by Charlie Jane Anders

Mon- Fri 5:00pm – 8:00pm



Replay of THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Replay of: Book 3: BEYOND BELIEF written by Jenna Miscavige Hill and Lisa Pulitzer

Mon-Fri 9:00pm – 12:00am

OLD TIME RADIO

Mon-Fri 12:00am – 1:00am



Book 4: JURASSIC PARK written by Michael CrichtonMon-Fri 1:00am – 4:00am

Replay of Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | WSJ | Groceries

Mon-Sun 4:00am – 5:00am



Replay of OLD TIME RADIO

Mon-Fri 5:00am – 6:00am



Saturday

Book A: TBD

6:00am – 9:00am, 10:00am – Noon, 1:00pm – 4:00pm, 5:00pm – 8:00pm, 9pm – Midnight

THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

9:00am – 10:00am w/ replays @ 12pm, 4pm, and 8pm

VINTAGE RADIO

12:00am – 1:30am, 4:30am – 6:00am

Book B: TBD

1:30am – 4:30am

Sunday

Book A: TBD

6:00am – 9:00am, 10:00am – Noon, 1:00pm – 4:00pm, 5:00pm – 8:00pm, 9:00pm – Midnight

THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

9:00am – 10:00am w/ replays @ 12pm, 4pm, and 8pm

VINTAGE RADIO

12:00am – 1:30am, 4:30am – 6:00am

Book B: TBD

1:30am – 4:30am