There There

Just a few weeks ago, WRBH added a new member to the team– our newest Studio Producer, Tyler O’Brien! We’re super excited to have him as a member of our staff and thought we’d invite him to share a few things about himself so you can get acquainted:
- From the Northshore
- Graduated from LSU with a degree in Philosophy
- Likes to read Sci/Fi and Fantasy books
- Some of my favorite authors are JRR Tolkien, K.J. Parker, Ursula K LeGuin, and Jeff VanderMeer
- Music producer / drummer
- Enjoys collecting records